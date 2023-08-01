BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Inside Reading's National Night Out, inflatables and stands were just some of the fun. It was Javier Ruiz's first National Night Out as the acting Reading police chief.
"It's an event for the community and police to get together and just enjoy a day with the community," Ruiz said.
The event brought in people from the city and beyond, like Josiah Torres who was in the area from Hawaii.
"Didn't know this was going on," Torres said. "It's just amazing, honestly. A lot of people showing love, a lot of joy going on."
Melissa Keota returned to the event this year.
"This is great," she said. "It gives the community a chance to come out to be together."
National Night Out events offer entertainment and a chance for community members to get to know first responders.
At the Schuylkill Valley High School in Ontelaunee Township, people were able to get an up-close look at vehicles that first responders use, like a Berks Emergency Response Team BearCat.
"It's to get police departments and their communities closer," said Northern Berks Regional Police Chief Jim Keiser.
Five departments, as well as several other agencies, met with the community.
"We're hoping to get good involvement from the community," Keiser said, "and it's just a time to meet your local police officers and to see that it's not always under bad situations that we can meet."
"Usually, when people call the police, it's because they're having a bad night or a bad time," Keiser said. "This allows us to come together on better terms."
People enjoyed free food and drinks, and even got to see a Blackhawk helicopter fly in.
"Tons of vendors, free food, fireworks, music. Pretty much something for everybody," said Alysia Fredericks, Northern Berks Regional Police administrative assistant.
"I just want them to have fun. You know, come meet their local law enforcement agencies. Know that when you see a police officer it can be a positive experience," said Fredericks. "They're there to help you."
People could also get an up-close look at vehicles from various departments and agencies.
Bern Township Police Detective Joshua Santos said the event has really grown over the years.
"It's a lot of fun. Organizing this is a lot of fun, knowing that it's all going to come together and just be a great family night," Santos said.