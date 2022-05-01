SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police and first responders were called to the GEO Specialty Chemical plant on North Cedar Crest Boulevard around 5 a.m. Sunday after residents reported a strong smell similar to that of fabric softener.
Residents within a one-mile radius of the plant were ordered to shelter in place while a hazardous materials team worked with personnel from the chemical plant to identify and contain the spill, said officials. They determined that the chemicals were not dangerous, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted around 7 a.m.
Officials say that the cleanup is underway and there is no risk to the public, but people in the area may still notice an unusual smell for some time.
GEO manufactures a wide range of products, including chemicals for wastewater treatment, industrial lubricants and acrylic resins.
The Lehigh County Special Ops/HAZMAT team, along with Woodlawn and Palmer fire companies, Cetronia Ambulance and and Allentown paramedics joined the local police department in responding to the incident.