OLEY TWP., Pa. - A threat issued via social media prompted a police response at an Oley Township school Monday.

Oley Valley School District officials said out of an abundance of caution, a police officer would be present at Oley Valley Elementary School during arrival and possibly throughout the day.

Central Berks Regional Police Chief Ray Serafin said an unknown person made a generic threat in a response to a video posted on TikTok. He said the threat was non-specific and more of a general statement, but that police are taking it seriously and are monitoring the situation.

School officials say police told them they believe the threat is not credible, but that police would have a presence at the school throughout the day. Elementary and middle school students were kept inside Monday out of caution.

The investigation is ongoing. District officials say they will keep the community informed as updates become available.