READING, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police for the first time on Tuesday released information about a high-speed pursuit that led authorities through several Berks County municipalities before the suspect's vehicle crashed through the wall of a building.
It all began Saturday night, when local officers attempted to stop a 2017 Nissan Altima for vehicle code violations in Sinking Spring, but the driver, identified as Jason Miller, 40, of Reading, decided to keep going, according to the police, who gave chase.
The local police then asked the state police to take the lead on the pursuit, which traveled from Sinking Spring through multiple jurisdictions, including Spring, Muhlenberg, Alsace, Lower Alsace, Ruscombmanor, and Oley townships, the borough of Mount Penn and the city of Reading.
At one point during the chase, the police said Miller attempted to crash into a Fleetwood police cruiser, and at times, he accelerated beyond 60 mph in 25 mph speed zones, ran red lights, passed cars on both the left and the right, and failed to stay in his lane.
The pursuit ended when the state police executed a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver as they followed Miller east on Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township.
The maneuver caused Miller to lose control of his car and crash through the side of Apollo Pools, Spas and Gifts in the 3700 block of Perkiomen. The car came to rest inside the business' showroom, but the efforts to apprehend Miller didn't end there.
The suspect, the police said, refused to obey their commands while still inside the car, so they deployed pepper spray. He then climbed through the rear window and attempted to flee on foot before the troopers shocked him with a stun gun.
Miller continued to resist, so the police said they had to tackle him to the ground and physically struggle with him in order to make the arrest.
Miller was taken to Reading Hospital for medical treatment and then arraigned on more than a dozen criminal charges and traffic violations. His bail was set at $30,000.