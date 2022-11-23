READING, Pa. — The man who robbed a credit union in Cumru Township on Monday may be the same guy who knocked off a credit union in Reading earlier this month, according to the police.

In both holdups, the robber was armed with a black handgun and displayed a similar pattern of behavior and physical appearance, investigators said.

The latest robbery happened at the Members First Federal Credit Union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave.

The earlier robbery happened a little more than a mile away, at the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 3.

In Monday's robbery, the bandit, wearing a skeleton mask over his face, jumped over the counter and ordered the employees to open the vault and give him all the money. He fled in a white Toyota Camry (pictured). The robber was described as having brown skin and being approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants with white sneakers and black trim.

In the Nov. 3 holdup, the robber, wearing a COVID-like mask over the lower part of his face, approached a teller and demanded money. He was described as a black man who stands approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a red zip-up jacket with the hood pulled over his head.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. Crime Alert is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.