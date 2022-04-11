It comes on the heels of a terrifying weekend of drug overdoses; Reading police say victims may have used drugs laced with fentanyl, leaving at least four people dead as of Sunday night.
Police say officers responded to a dozen overdose calls on Saturday alone. That's when they posted a warning about the overdoses on Facebook.
The overdoses underscore the continuing drug epidemic in the community and across the nation.
"What we know is that without support, without there being some type of intervention, people will continue to use despite those consequences," said Yvonne Stroman, community program specialist at Reading-based Council on Chemical Abuse, or CoCA.
"We want individuals to understand that having Narcan doesn't mean that you yourself are using substances, it doesn't mean that you know of individuals that are using substances, but more importantly, that we as informed, caring community members, want to make sure that we are there to save lives," said Stroman.
Reading Hospital says it's treating patients who've overdosed from a combination of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Police say the people using the drugs may not know what they're ingesting. They are asking anyone with information about these overdoses to give them a call.