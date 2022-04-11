READING, Pa. - Police, fire, and EMS crews in Reading closed North Ninth Street between Penn and Court, where fire officials say two people were found dead of suspected drug overdoses.

It comes on the heels of a terrifying weekend of drug overdoses; Reading police say victims may have used drugs laced with fentanyl, leaving at least four people dead as of Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to a dozen overdose calls on Saturday alone. That's when they posted a warning about the overdoses on Facebook.

The overdoses underscore the continuing drug epidemic in the community and across the nation.

"What we know is that without support, without there being some type of intervention, people will continue to use despite those consequences," said Yvonne Stroman, community program specialist at Reading-based Council on Chemical Abuse, or CoCA.
 
CoCA says help is available to anyone who needs it -- 24/7 -- and reminds people it has overdose first aid drug Narcan available to everyone for free. They urge you to consider having it with you wherever you go, as part of your first aid kit.

"We want individuals to understand that having Narcan doesn't mean that you yourself are using substances, it doesn't mean that you know of individuals that are using substances, but more importantly, that we as informed, caring community members, want to make sure that we are there to save lives," said Stroman. 

Reading Hospital says it's treating patients who've overdosed from a combination of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Police say the people using the drugs may not know what they're ingesting. They are asking anyone with information about these overdoses to give them a call.
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you