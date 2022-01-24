SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Police say a very active investigation continues surrounding the death of a 47-year-old woman found dead inside a Shillington home on Sunday.
"This was the scene of a tragic death," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "It is a homicide."
Adams says Shillington officers, along with emergency medical services, were the first to arrive at the home in the 200 block of North Brobst Street after receiving a 911 call for a cardiac arrest around 9:30 a.m.
Once they knew the investigation would shift to a homicide, state police and Berks County detectives were asked to take over.
"We believe this was a domestic-related incident," Adams said.
Several neighbors said they're shocked and concerned that something like this would happen in their neighborhood, which they describe as a safe community.
Officials say there is no danger to the public as the investigation continues.
"We are making headway," Adams said. "I hope we will be able to find the perpetrator shortly, but at this point, it is an open investigation."
Anyone with information about the homicide should contact Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.