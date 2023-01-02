READING, Pa. - Reading Police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg late Monday morning.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute over work being done at a building on the 900 block of Penn Street.

People in the area tell 69 News they saw multiple cop cars as police responded to the shooting at the smoothie shop.

They're surprised because they say people in the area usually hear about "minor" incidents, not shootings. They said they are shocked because 10th and Penn Elementary School is a block away.

"We saw a whole bunch of cop cars, and we were like really confused about what happened," said Oye Guioavogy, whose mom works at a nearby business.

Oye says he and his mom had just arrived at the salon where she braids hair when multiple police cars pulled up to the scene.

While he says police presence in the area is not uncommon, it's usually for what he calls minor things.

"It's weird. I don't know how to feel right now. I didn't know it was going to be that serious," said Oye, after he found out it was a shooting.

"Actually, [I am] very surprised. This area of Penn Street is very safe due to the school being there and the police being around the corner," said Shalamar Laboy of Reading.

Police say the man will recover, but Laboy, who gets her hair braided at a salon nearby, tells 69 News she doesn't know why the dispute had to end in gunfire on the second day of the new year.

"They know there is a school, and there is kids around here, so why would you do it around the school?" questioned Laboy.

"There are other ways to handle situations: There is talking. There are different ways to work it out... To sit there and actually shoot a person is crazy."

While she says she stays out of trouble, she says she worries every time her kids leave the house.

"I think about my safety. I think about my children's safety. You have to think about our safety because, nowadays, you don't know which way the bullets are going to fly. Are they going to fly at you or past you? You never know," added Laboy.

School was not open today.

Police say the shooter is known to the victim by a nickname.

The investigation is ongoing.