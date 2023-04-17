READING, Pa. - Officials say one person has been seriously hurt in a crash in downtown Reading on Monday.

Police said a car that was involved in the crash was stolen. At the scene, police indicated that two people are in custody.

"I seen the car slam into another car and then and it looked like almost an explosion," said Jemell Mitchell.

Mitchell was in the area of North 3rd and Court streets in Reading, as he was bringing his children home from school. All of it unfolded around 3:30 p.m.

"Then I see the guy hop out and start running," said Mitchell.

The accident happened in front of the Berks County Community Foundation, diagonal from a firehouse. Deputy Fire Chief Tom Kemery said firefighters came outside after hearing what sounded like a tremendous crash.

"Ran over there. One gentleman was unconscious and trapped and the ladder is equipped with rescue tools, so they started operating there," said Deputy Chief Kemery.

He said the unconscious person was taken to Reading Hospital. Chief Kemery said no one was in the other car when firefighters got up to it. Police on scene said a car involved in the crash was stolen.

The Fire Chief said nobody inside the building was hurt.