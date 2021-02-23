SPRING TWP., Pa. - Spring Township police detectives have been working on a big check-cashing scheme for the last year. Authorities recently issued warrants for the arrests of 21 people in connection with the case.
"I know it's prevalent, it occurs, but this is the first time I've ever dealt with this," said Det. Cory Huntsinger.
Huntsinger first got involved with the case after Diamond Federal Credit Union's fraud investigator reached out to the police to alert them about the check fraud occurring at the bank.
"The fraud itself is called card cracking," Huntsinger said. "Card cracking is known to be advertised through a social media platform, whether it's done through Instagram, Snapchat, or Facebook."
He said it targets young people by advertising free money. Huntsinger said the person who makes the post convinces victims to provide personal and banking information and then uses it to create fraudulent checks or get cash through cash apps.
"What the actual account holder is told then by the actual fraudster is 'We now need you. Once you receive a phone call from the bank to tell them you've been compromised,'" Huntsinger explained, "so now, they're not only involved in the scam, they receive proceeds from the scam."
The Spring Township police worked with Muhlenberg police to arrest Isaiah Egziabher, who investigators believe is one of the ringleaders, but he wasn't home at the time and is still being sought.
Authorities said the investigation is still active and more arrests are expected.