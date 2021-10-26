LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. – Police now know 28-year-old Anthony DelCollo of Exeter Township was the man found dead in Rotary Park, Lower Alsace Township, but they don't know how he ended up there.
"Obviously, then finding who possibly he was with, where he was coming from, who his associates may be," said Chief Raymond Serafin with Central Berks Regional Police. "It appears that he really was much of a loner. He had some friends but he really wasn't socially active."
Police say they don't think the murder is gang related but they did say it was a "gruesome" homicide.
"Yeah, it was very violent, very violent," Serafin said.
According to police, DelCollo's body was found not far from List Road, but Serafin says there are challenges investigating in a somewhat remote area.
"The biggest difficulty is the identification process to make sure who we are dealing with, who the victim was," Serafin said. "That was a little bit difficult. We were able to do that pretty much in a timely manner."
Police are also hoping surveillance camera footage might help solve the case.
"We do have some surveillance stuff that we're taking a look at, trying to ascertain possibly if there were any vehicles, people involved at the time," Serafin said. "We don't have anything concrete yet."
Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.