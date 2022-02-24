Reading 7-Eleven robbery
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

READING, Pa. - Police in Berks County are looking for the man they say robbed the Sunoco/7-Eleven in Reading. 

Reading 7-Eleven robbery

Police say the suspect returned to the counter area of the 7-Eleven and stole 879 scratch-off lottery tickets.

It happened on Saturday at the convince store located on Lancaster Avenue. 

The Cumru Township Police Department says a male suspect entered the store and ran behind the counter, pushed the cashier into an office and stole $400.00 from an unlocked safe.

Police say the suspect returned to the counter area and stole 879 scratch-off lottery tickets.

Reading 7-Eleven robbery

The suspect was seen entering the passenger side of a white crossover vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot and was seen entering the passenger side of a white crossover vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey, with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at here.  

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.