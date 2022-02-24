READING, Pa. - Police in Berks County are looking for the man they say robbed the Sunoco/7-Eleven in Reading.
It happened on Saturday at the convince store located on Lancaster Avenue.
The Cumru Township Police Department says a male suspect entered the store and ran behind the counter, pushed the cashier into an office and stole $400.00 from an unlocked safe.
Police say the suspect returned to the counter area and stole 879 scratch-off lottery tickets.
The suspect fled on foot and was seen entering the passenger side of a white crossover vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey, with black rims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at here.