Tilden thefts

TILDEN TWP., -- Police are looking for a man who stole more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from Cabela's in Berks County.

Tilden Theft black sedan
 

Police said the incident, which happened last month in Tilden Township, was reported to authorities on March 2. 

They say a man came into a Cabela's on Feb. 4 and Feb. 8 and stole $5,029 worth of merchandise.

An employee said the man possibly had a Russian or Ukrainian accent, and was operating a dark colored, four-door sedan.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Tilden Township Police Department at 610-562-9001 or email crimetips@tildentownship.com

You can also anonymously submit a tip to Crime Alert Berks.

