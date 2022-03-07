TILDEN TWP., -- Police are looking for a man who stole more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from Cabela's in Berks County.
Police said the incident, which happened last month in Tilden Township, was reported to authorities on March 2.
They say a man came into a Cabela's on Feb. 4 and Feb. 8 and stole $5,029 worth of merchandise.
An employee said the man possibly had a Russian or Ukrainian accent, and was operating a dark colored, four-door sedan.
If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Tilden Township Police Department at 610-562-9001 or email crimetips@tildentownship.com
You can also anonymously submit a tip to Crime Alert Berks.