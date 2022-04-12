READING, Pa. | Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting that occurred in Reading.
The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division said in a release Tuesday authorities are looking for Gisaiah Delgado, 18, in connection with a shooting that happened Monday morning.
Police said they received a call at 10:05 a.m. for a shooting in the 1000 block of Spring Street. Officers found an 18-year-old male who had been shot one time in the leg.
He was transported to Reading Hospital, police said.
During an investigation, police learned an argument occurred inside of a home on Spring Street between the victim and Delgado. The victim followed Delgado out of the home and into an alleyway before Delgado ran towards the victim with a gun and shot him, police said. The victim fell onto the roadway and Delgado approached him to help him up. That's when police said he chased the victim before re-entering the home.
Delgado fled the house through the rear before officers arrived, police said.
Police said he is still at large and is presumed armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should immediately contact the police at the non-emergency line: 610-655-6116.