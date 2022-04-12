Kerry Frazier
Reading Police Department

READING, Pa. | Police are searching for a man who has been missing since last month.

The Reading Police Department said in a Facebook post Kerry Frazier, 61, has been missing since March 3.

Family of Frazier said they haven't seen him since Feb. 28.

He does not own a car and there has been no activity on his EBT card since he was last seen at his residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Reading.

Frazier is described as a Black male who stands about 5'3" and is 160 lbs. He has brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Reading police: (610) 655-6116

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.