READING, Pa. | Police are searching for a man who has been missing since last month.
The Reading Police Department said in a Facebook post Kerry Frazier, 61, has been missing since March 3.
Family of Frazier said they haven't seen him since Feb. 28.
He does not own a car and there has been no activity on his EBT card since he was last seen at his residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Reading.
Frazier is described as a Black male who stands about 5'3" and is 160 lbs. He has brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact Reading police: (610) 655-6116