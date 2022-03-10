READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding two missing, endangered people from Berks County.
Reading City Police are searching for 33-year-old Mary Caraballo and 1-year-old Williany Caraballo.
PSP say Caraballo and the young girl were last seen in the area of Spruce Street in Reading on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.
BERKS COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Reading City PD is searching for Mary Caraballo and Williany Caraballo. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/Btlt2HiRMe— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 10, 2022
Police believe Caraballo and the child could be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Reading City Police at 610-655-6127.