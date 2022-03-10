Missing person in Reading
Pennsylvania State Police | Twitter

READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding two missing, endangered people from Berks County. 

Reading City Police are searching for 33-year-old Mary Caraballo and 1-year-old Williany Caraballo. 

PSP say Caraballo and the young girl were last seen in the area of Spruce Street in Reading on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. 

Police believe Caraballo and the child could be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Reading City Police at 610-655-6127. 

