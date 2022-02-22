CUMRU TWP, Pa. -- Cumru Township Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store over the weekend.
Police say a man went to the backroom of the Sunoco A-Plus on Lancaster Avenue and told the employee to stay still.
They say he kept his hand in a pocket, leading the employee to think he was armed.
The man then grabbed some cash and hundreds of lottery tickets, then took off in a white Dodge Journey.
If you have any information about this case, contact Crime Alert Berks or call the police.