POCONO TWP., Pa. - Police in the Pocono area are asking for community help identifying the suspect involved in multiple thefts of CVS Pharmacies.
The Pocono Township Police Department and the Stroud Area Regional Police Department say the pictured suspect was involved in three separate retail thefts in Monroe County.
The thefts happened on April 25, between 9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
According to police, the suspect stole large amounts of allergy and cold medicine at CVS’s located in Mount Pocono, Tannersville, and Stroudsburg.
The suspect would enter the store, fill a basket with products and transfer the products into a large gift bag and flee the store on foot, authorities report.
The total value of stolen products from each location is approximately $2,000 to $4,000.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.