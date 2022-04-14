EXETER TWP., Pa. | "It could've been Rite Aid, it could've been any store up along Perkiomen Ave. here," Exeter Township Police Sgt. Sean Fullerton said.
Police in Exeter Township are investigating an armed robbery that happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
"That's crazy to me that that happened right over here," an Exeter Township resident said.
People who live in the area say they're stunned.
"People are desperate today, so that just goes to show you that you can't be too careful," the resident said.
Police say he took off in an unknown direction right after the crime, and they don't have a very clear description of the robber. Police released surveillance photos.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams says this is not something they're seeing a lot of. In fact he says, the last time he can recall a pharmacy robbery happening was well over a year ago.
"Criminals will act with reckless abandon. It doesn't matter who is there, who is watching, whether they get caught or not. If they see that opportunity, they're going to seize it," Fullerton said.
Police say this was a unique situation and if you ever see something suspicious, give them a call.
"Everyone just needs to maintain some vigilance and situational awareness wherever you are, just who is around you," Fullerton said.
"I hope they get him and it's a little scary that they're using a gun," the resident said.