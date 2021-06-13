COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Berks County are asking for help finding a missing endangered person.
Erica Anzulewicz, 20 from Montgomery Ave. in Colebrookdale Twp. was last seen Sunday around 2:30 a.m. near her home.
Police say Anzulewicz is described as 5'2", weighing 150 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.
Eastern Berks Regional Police Department say Anzulewicz may be at special risk of harm or injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Eastern Berks Regional Police at 610-369-3050.