READING, Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Reading on Monday.
The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division reports the shooting happened in the 300 block of N. 9th St. around 1:10 p.m.
A release from police says the victim, a 34-year-old male, was shot during an altercation in the street. He then went into a residence where Police and EMS were able to locate him and begin treatment.
The victim was taken to Tower Health Reading Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913.