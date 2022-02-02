SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- State police in Frackville are investigating a hit-and-run crash.
PSP said the crash happened Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. in the intersection of South Bridge Street and SR54.
Police said a person driving an ATV went through a stop sign at South Bridge Street to go North and hit another driver's side fender and front door area as they were traveling west.
The ATV operator then took off from the scene of the crash prior to the arrival of authorities.
Anyone who may be able to identify the operator of the ATV should contact PSP Frackville