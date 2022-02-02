ATV.jpg

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- State police in Frackville are investigating a hit-and-run crash. 

PSP said the crash happened Tuesday at 8:25 a.m. in the intersection of South Bridge Street and SR54.

Police said a person driving an ATV went through a stop sign at South Bridge Street to go North and hit another driver's side fender and front door area as they were traveling west.

The ATV operator then took off from the scene of the crash prior to the arrival of authorities.

Anyone who may be able to identify the operator of the ATV should contact PSP Frackville

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you