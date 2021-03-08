TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Police are hoping you can help them identify a woman who, they said, spit in the face of another driver several times during a case of road rage on one of Berks County's busiest highways.
The series of events began to unfold shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Route 61 South and Lowland Road in Tilden Township, near Hamburg.
The woman being sought was driving a red Suzuki sedan when she cut in front of a tractor-trailer, according to the police. They said the irate woman then jumped out of her car, went back to the victim's truck, climbed up to the driver's side door, pounded on the window, and screamed profanities at the driver.
The screaming woman, the police said, then opened the driver's door and spit saliva directly into his face several times while he was on the phone with a 911 operator.
The driver managed to take several photos of the woman, which the police shared with 69 News.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Tilden Township Police Department by calling 610-562-9001 or emailing crimetips@tildentownship.com. Tips can be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text message to 847411, starting with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.