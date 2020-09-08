MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Muhlenberg Township police said they are seeking the public's help in identifying two people involved in an armed robbery.
The holdup happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, in the 600 block of Mt. Laurel Avenue in the Temple area of the township; surveillance cameras captured images of the wanted pair inside a nearby business beforehand, according to the police.
At the time of the robbery, the police said the man and the woman involved were traveling in a silver, four-door Volkswagen Jetta that was missing its front passenger-side hubcap. The car is believed to be a 2000-2004 model.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the people involved is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ramon Caraballo by calling 610-685-0669 or by sending an email to rcaraballo@muhlenbergtwp.com.