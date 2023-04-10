EXETER TOWNHIP, Pa. - Police are putting out a plea for information about what happened to a missing man whose bones were found in Exeter Township nearly three years ago.

It's been nearly 8 years since Anthony Evan Rodriguez was last seen on Mother's Day in Exeter Township.

But after detectives made a startling discovery in 2020, the case changed trajectory.

"Two human femur bones were located," said Detective Joe Malone with Exeter Police. "The remains were sent for DNA analysis and later determined to belong to Anthony Rodriguez."

The bones were found in a wooded area near Five Points around the Exeter/Alsace Township border. Detectives say they were about 20 yards away from one another in a wooded tree line.

"They were found on the surface, like almost as if someone stepped on them, they would be pressed into the surface of the ground but they weren't buried. There was nothing really on top of them," said Detective Sgt. Rocco DeCamillo with Exeter Police.

Subsequent searches were fruitless. Investigators say Rodriguez was last seen walking away from a home in the area alone after finishing up some landscaping work.

Police say it took several years after the bones were discovered before they released the information because they wanted to cover their bases with the criminal investigation piece of the investigation before appealing to the public.

"We have a lot of theories, but we don't have information. That's what we're looking for," said DeCamillo.