PENN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are trying to track down a dog owner after an attack in Berks County.

The incident happened Friday around 3 p.m. in the area of Route 183 and Old Church Road, near Blue Marsh Lake, in Penn Township, police said.

A woman and her bichon-poodle, which was on a leash, had stopped to look at the sunflower field, and as they were leaving, a man and his two dogs, who were not on leashes, were nearby, police said.

One of the dogs, a German short-haired pointer, came up to the small poodle mix and attacked it, unprovoked, police said. The other dog -- a golden retriever or yellow lab -- was nearby but did not attack the small dog.

Police are asking anyone with information about the dogs' owner -- who drives a gray Ford F-150, seen in the picture above -- to call them at 610-378-4011. The man is described as about 6 feet tall with brown hair.