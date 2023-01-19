TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Police in Tilden Township are looking for two men they say intentionally dumped hazardous liquids in a local Walmart.

On January 14, two men entered the store in the 1800 block of Tilden Ridge Drive around 7:30 p.m. and proceeded through the premises.

According to investigators, one of the men acquired chemical items, including motor oil and bleach, and dumped them all over the floors of the business, creating a hazardous condition for employees and customers.

The second man followed him around the store as he committed the vandalism,.

Police describe the first as a white male wearing sweatpants and a white “Macungie Police K9” hooded sweatshirt.

The second is also a white male in black pants and a black “Snap-on” hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on their identities should contact Tilden Police Department at (610) 562-9001, crimetips@tildentownship.com or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks at (877) 373-9913.