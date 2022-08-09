MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a retail theft in Maidencreek Township, Berks County.

It happened Sunday around 6:45 p.m. at the CVS on Allentown Pike, said Northern Berks Regional police.

Two men, seen in the surveillance image above, filled several shopping bags with about $3,000 worth of allergy medications, then left with a third man who was waiting in a black Nissan Sentra, police said.

The 2020 car had New York license plate KHG-6983.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-926-2999 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.