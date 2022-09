READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading.

RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser.

The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to the police.

Investigators said they plan to release additional information about the incident at a later time.