GREENWICH TWP, Pa. - A 76-year-old Greenwich Township man is lucky to be alive after being hit by car just before midnight Thursday.
The impact sent him into the air, and he smacked his head on ice.
The man didn't want to speak on camera, but told 69 News he was hit from behind while walking his dog in the yard.
He said he didn't even see any headlights, and when he came to, he had to crawl to a tree to get up.
State police say they are searching for the driver of a metallic blue sedan with front driver side damage.
They say icy patches on Kutz Mill Road caused the driver to lose control, driving through a wooden, split rail fence and into the yard.
The man suffered head and lower body injuries, but he and his dog are OK.
He says the stretch of road in front of the house does get icy, and he hopes people who drive on that road will slow down.