CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Police in Caernarvon Township believe a man suspected in over a dozen retail thefts at area Lowe's stores has struck again.

Investigators say in the early morning hours of February 16, a man pulled into the parking lot of the Lowe's in the 300 block of Crossing Boulevard in Caernarvon Township. Wearing a backpack and carrying bolt cutters, police say he walked behind the store on foot and stole a Craftsman Zero Turn lawn mower.

Caernarvon Police say the man is suspected in at least 14 similar thefts outside of Lowe's stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The thief is described as a male of unknown race, approximately 6-feet-tall and wearing all black clothing with the hoodie up. Police say he was driving a silver in color 2008-2017 Chrysler Town & Country minivan bearing no registration plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.