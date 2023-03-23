SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Spring Township Police Department is trying to identify two men suspected of credit card fraud and using skimming devices.

On March 3, police say the two men accessed ATM machines at locations throughout Berks County using cloned credit card numbers.

The pair then withdrew cash from victims' accounts without their permission.

Police say they continued the cash withdrawals until March 5 when they ended in the area of Flushing, New York.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Township Police at 610-678-3431 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Alert Berks at 1(877) 373-9913.