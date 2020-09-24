WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Berks County are investigating shots fired on a highway that may have stemmed from a road rage incident.
Three to five gunshots were fired into the passenger side of a car that was heading west on Route 12, near the Route 222 south merger, in Wyomissing, police said.
The driver of the vehicle called police after it happened just before 10:45 p.m., police said. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, and are looking for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Berks County communication center at 610-655-4911 or Crime Alert Berks County.