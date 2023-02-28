COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for a man who is facing robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from an incident at a Colebrookdale Township convenience store.

"We believe this was strictly a crime of opportunity," said Eastern Berks Regional Police Chief Barry Leatherman.

Leatherman said officers are looking for 45-year-old robbery and kidnapping suspect Rodney Moyer. Police believe it was Moyer who approached a 29-year-old man at the Circle K in the 1200 block of Montgomery Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the 29-year-old was threatened by a man claiming to have a gun, forced to get money from the ATM, then ordered to drive to the Philadelphia area.

"They went back out, got into the victim's car and the victim did drive him to the Philadelphia area," said Chief Leatherman.

Police said the victim was forced to stop at another ATM to withdraw more money on the way.

"They resumed the drive and then at a later time and location during the drive, while stopped in traffic, the actor got out of the car and walked away and it was after that, that the victim contacted our department," said Leatherman.

Police said they do not know if Moyer actually had a gun.

69 News spoke to people who live near the Circle K, who asked to remain anonymous.

"Close to home. Too close to home," said a neighbor.

They said robberies have happened at the store before.

"Like here we go again," said a neighbor.

Police do not believe Moyer knew the victim and said he has ties to the Pottstown and Colebrookdale Township areas. Investigators believe he had been staying near the convenience store, which neighbors said is usually a quiet area.

"I could be out here walking my dog at 12 midnight and I can hear a pin drop," said a neighbor.

Police said no injuries were reported and they are urging people to not approach Moyer if you see him. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Alert Berks County.