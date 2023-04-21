READING, Pa. – Police seized nearly $8,000 worth of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, along with a stolen gun, during an arrest in Reading Thursday morning.

Leonel Lugo-Santiago, 33, was arrested on felony gun and drug charges after a 10-month investigation into drug sales from his residence in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, authorities from Troop L Vice Unit, Reading Police Vice Unit, and the Berks County Drug Task Force executed a knock-and-announce search warrant at the home.

During the search of the residence, authorities seized the following:

623 glassine baggies containing both heroin and fentanyl, with a $3,115 street value.





138"trash can" plastic containers containing crack cocaine, with a $1,380 street value.





336 bags containing both cocaine and crack cocaine, with a $3,360 street value.





A 9mm pistol, reported stolen out of the city of Reading.





$6,300 in cash.

Lugo-Santiago was being held in Berks County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.