BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Police in eastern Berks County served a search warrant this week and discovered a clandestine drug lab located inside a Boyertown home.

Eastern Berks Regional Police responded to the 200 block of Shaner Street in Boyertown Wednesday. During their investigation, it was found that a resident at that location was manufacturing an illegal substance.

A search warrant was executed, and investigators discovered various different household chemicals being utilized during the manufacturing process.

Police arrested 46-year-old Alexander Bach of Boyertown on drug manufacturing charges. He's in Berks County Jail on $100,000 bail.

The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Response Team assisted with the collection of these substances and advised that there was no threat to the residents in neighboring homes.

Officials from Eastern Berks Police say that if at any time there was an immediate threat to homes in the area, they would have taken immediate action and evacuated residents.

As an incident unfolds, police say it is important for the public to know they can only divulge certain information as to not tarnish the integrity of the investigation.