ROBESON TWP., Pa. - Police are warning residents to be extra following an uptick in burglaries.
Authorities say the Spring and Summer months play a role in the number of incidents.
"It's getting nicer, so with the weather getting nicer people get out and do stupid stuff," Officer Jacob Ketterer of the Robeson Police Department.
When the weather turns warmer, the crooks take advantage. In Robeson Township, police say someone broke into a home Wednesday near the intersection of Beechwood Drive and Golf Course road and took off with some guns and electronics.
"Forced entry, broken basement window," continued Officer Ketterer.
That's why police are trying to warn everyone to be extra careful this time of year, and take some common sense precautions to avoid becoming a victim.
"Keep your doors locked, maybe invest in a security system, security camera, and people have security cameras and you'd surprised how many people don't turn on the cameras when they have them, so if you have cameras, turn them on," said Ketterer.
It may sound simple, but don't forget to lock your car doors and house. If you ever see anything that looks a little off, police say please don't hesitate to give them a call.
"Our job is to come out and investigate things people see," said Ketterer. "If you see something suspicious or people acting suspicious, give us a call so we can come investigate. That's what we're here for."