MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are searching for the person who shot and killed a former NFL player outside a bar.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant and the connected hotel. We talked with a clerk at the hotel who said she saw the commotion as she was getting into work.

"It was scary because I was like, ,wait a minute,' I'm pulling up to work and there's a whole bunch of ambulances and cops out back, and I'm like, 'oh my God what's going on?'" said Eve Marie.

Marie quickly learned what was going on was a shooting that left 32-year-old Antonio Dennard dead in the restaurant parking lot.

"They didn't tell us nothing at first, they didn't want to tell us nothing, but then they said it was a domestic dispute," said Marie.

We talked with Berks County District Attorney John Adams, who said the details of the dispute aren't clear at this point.

"We believe he's involved in a relationship. We're not certain of the extent of that relationship," said Adams. "He was living in the area. I think he's been living in the area for at least the last year or more."

But Adams said the shooter is currently on the loose and his office does not have a description. He's asking the public for help.

"There's got to be someone out there who has some additional information, and we're looking for help from the public as we speak," said Adams.

Meanwhile, Marie said, while the world lost a former NFL player from the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars, she's thinking about his loved ones.

"I just really feel for the family now. They're the ones that have to deal with all this," said Marie.

We asked Adams if he could give us any more information, including how many times Dennard was shot, what type of gun was used, and if the crime was caught on camera, but he said that's all part of the ongoing investigation.