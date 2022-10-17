MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County continued their search Monday for the person who shot and killed a former NFL player outside a bar.

Antonio Dennard was shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant and the connected hotel on North Fifth Street in Muhlenberg Township. He died at a hospital a short time later.

69 News spoke with a hotel clerk, who said she saw the commotion as she was arriving for work.

"It was scary, because I was, like, 'Wait a minute,'" said Eve Marie. "I'm pulling up to work and there's a whole bunch of ambulances and cops out back, and I'm, like, 'Oh my God. What's going on?'"

Marie quickly learned what was going on was a shooting.

"They didn't tell us nothing at first," she said. "They didn't want to tell us nothing, but then they said it was a domestic dispute."

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the details of the dispute aren't yet clear.

"We believe he's involved in a relationship. We're not certain of the extent of that relationship," said Adams. "He was living in the area. I think he's been living in the area for at least the last year or more."

Adams said the shooter is on the loose and his office does not have a description. He's asking the public for help.

"There's got to be someone out there who has some additional information," Adams said, "and we're looking for help from the public as we speak."

Meanwhile, Marie said, while the world lost a former NFL player from the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars, she's thinking about his loved ones.

"I just really feel for the family now," she said. "They're the ones that have to deal with all this."

69 News asked Adams if he could give us any more information, including how many times Dennard was shot, what type of gun was used, and if the crime was caught on camera, but he said that's all part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.