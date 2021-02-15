Hookah lounge shooting in Cumru
Chad Blimline | 69 News

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Investigators are renewing their plea for the public's help in solving a shooting that killed one man and wounded three others in Berks County earlier this month.

The Cumru Township police on Monday told 69 News that the three surviving victims of the shooting outside Diamonds Lounge on East Wyomissing Avenue are not cooperating with their investigation.

A fourth man, Albert Duran, 33, of Ephrata, Lancaster County, died of his injuries.

Authorities said approximately 75 people were still outside the hookah lounge when the first officers arrived on the scene of the shooting, which happened around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 5.

"People saw something, heard something or know something, and they need to come forward," District Attorney John Adams told 69 News later that day. "We know people have information."

Anyone who knows anything about the homicide is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Crime Alert Berks County text-a-tip
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.