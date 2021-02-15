CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Investigators are renewing their plea for the public's help in solving a shooting that killed one man and wounded three others in Berks County earlier this month.
The Cumru Township police on Monday told 69 News that the three surviving victims of the shooting outside Diamonds Lounge on East Wyomissing Avenue are not cooperating with their investigation.
A fourth man, Albert Duran, 33, of Ephrata, Lancaster County, died of his injuries.
Authorities said approximately 75 people were still outside the hookah lounge when the first officers arrived on the scene of the shooting, which happened around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 5.
"People saw something, heard something or know something, and they need to come forward," District Attorney John Adams told 69 News later that day. "We know people have information."
Anyone who knows anything about the homicide is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.