READING, Pa. — Police have revealed more details about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a man in Reading earlier this month.
RPD investigators said Wednesday that they don't believe Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu left the area voluntarily and that they're treating his disappearance on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 8, as suspicious.
De La Rosa-Abreu was last seen picking up a taxi fare passenger in his white 2015 Toyota Corolla at approximately 1:41 a.m. and leaving the city by way of the Penn Street Bridge, according to investigators. They said his car has Pennsylvania license plate KTT-2497.
Anyone with information about De La Rosa-Abreu's disappearance can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.