READING, Pa. -- Police taped off part of Lancaster Avenue near the intersection of Hancock Boulevard in Reading late Sunday morning.

Members of a SWAT team were seen holding rifles and shields. A Wendy's restaurant employee told 69 News a threat was made there, but police have not confirmed that.

Jason Bender said he saw numerous police cars down the road from him.

"Initially I thought it was like a car accident or something like that, but then I didn't see no fire engines down there, so I thought they maybe pulled someone over or something might have happened," said Bender.

SWAT could be seen pulling out a robot. Other members got into an armored vehicle that moved in on the Wendy's.

"I didn't really understand what was going on or anything like that," said Bender.

An officer walked down the street with a dog. It is an area Bender said he feels safe in.

"I don't normally feel I have any kind of problems or anything like that. It's pretty quiet around here," said Bender.

The scene was cleared early in the afternoon. The Wendy's is open again. 69 News will have the latest updates on the incident as soon as information from authorities becomes available.