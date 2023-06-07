ROCHESTER, Ny. - Police say a teen suspect in a Lebanon triple homicide is also a person of interest in the murder of a 12-year-old boy in Rochester, New York.

Rochester Police confirmed that 16-year-old James Fernandez-Reyes, who was charged as an adult last week in the fatal shootings of an 8, 9 and 19-year-old in Lebanon, is a person of interest in the murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez in Rochester.

Authorities say on November 21, 2022, police in Rochester received a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 12-year-old Lopez and an unidentified 16-year-old each with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Lopez was dead when police arrived. The 16-year-old was transported in serious but stable condition.

Investigators say both victims lived in the neighborhood and were walking down the street when at least one suspect open fired upon them. Police have not released a motive.

Lt. Greg Bello with Rochester PD emphasized that Fernandez-Reyes is a person of interest, not a suspect, in the Juan Lopez homicide investigation.

At the time of his arrest for the Lebanon killings, authorities say Fernandez-Reyes had an active warrant related to an arrest in Rochester for possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Rochester Police say they are coordinating with detectives in Lebanon in hopes of furthering the Lopez investigation.

