EXETER TWP., Pa. - Lurking around the trash cans of Exeter Township, police said, was a real-life Grinch.
"Unfortunately, that trash man or whoever provides that service won't get that tip this year," said Sgt. Sean Fullerton, Exeter Township Police Department.
The police said they believe that "Grinch" stole a Christmas tip that a homeowner generously left for a sanitation worker. An envelope with money taped to the top of an A-J Blosenski trash can was swiped during the day Tuesday in front of a house on Steeple Chase Drive.
"This was maybe a small tip meant to go to a hard worker during this COVID-19 Christmas season," said Fullerton. "To take a few bucks off of a person who's actually working, trying to provide a service to the rest of the community, it stings a little bit."
The police are worried this is not an isolated incident. So, if you left out a tip for your trash collector and you suspect it was taken by someone other than the worker, you're asked to come forward to police.
"They may have just taken that one envelope off of that trash can, but who knows?" said Fullerton. "Maybe they went a couple doors down, a couple neighborhoods over, did it three or four times. We never know."
Officials with A.J. Blosenski. called the incident unfortunate. They recommend handing trash collectors their tips when possible. They said you can also mail tips to their office and they'll make sure it gets to the right crew. They ask you mail the tip to:
A.J. Blosenski, Inc.
ATTN : Chelsea Blosenski
PO BOX 392
Elverson, PA 19520
If you have any information about who this "Grinch" could be, you're asked to call the police or contact Crime Alert Berks County.