CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County are looking for three men who they said stole from Walmart. What they said makes the crime different from other retail thefts is the number of stores they allege the suspects hit.

The Walmart in Caernarvon Township is one of at least nine stores from which the thieves stole big-ticket items in October, the police said.

Investigators described the crime as organized, saying the men had someone park outside the store, near the garden center, and wait until several other men came outside with TVs and laptop computers. Authorities said they loaded everything into the SUV and drove off.

"We want to get them off the street before, A.: they hurt somebody or continue this crimewave," said Chief Paul Stolz Jr., Caernarvon Township Police Department.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the men or the Jeep Grand Cherokee they were driving when they committed the crime at the Walmart in Caernarvon Township. The men are also accused of stealing from the Walmart in Tilden Township, near Hamburg, and at least seven other stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. tristate

"That is so shocking, because it's here," said Shelby Edwards of Wallace Township, Chester County. "Here, you hear about it in the city and not rural areas like here, so it's very shocking."

Edwards, who works as a nurse, said the Caernarvon Township Walmart is her choice grocery store. She said she worries about the employees, because, the police said, one of the men lifted his shirt during the heist in Tilden Township to threaten an employee with a gun.

"Some of these cash registers, you know, they are older ladies, and what are they going to do? Are they going to stop them? No," added Edwards. "I feel like there needs to be more security, but people are not working as much, so how do you stop these shoplifters?"

"We're not sure of their actual location or where they're from," Stolz said. "We do not know if they're from Pennsylvania. We do not have a solid vehicle tag at this time."

That's why Stolz is urging anyone with information to share an anonymous tip with Crime Alert Berks County. If it leads to an arrest, he said the tipsters will receive a monetary award.

The chief added that the thieves will face felony retail theft charges. Other charges could be included if the men are caught and the police can prove at least one of them brandished a gun.