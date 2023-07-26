TILDEN TWP, Pa. - Police are searching for the suspect or suspects behind recent vandalism involving this truck.

"It appears to be a pickup truck, two-tone in color, and that picture actually has the banana in it,” said Sgt. Peter Witman with Tilden Township Police.

According to Tilden Township Police, this video from around 10 p.m. Monday in the 800 blocked of Hex Highway shows a truck traveling westbound throw a frozen banana at a driver heading east.

“So basically, we had five vehicles traveling eastbound on Hex Highway. People traveling westbound threw frozen bananas and struck windshields and other car parts,” said Witman.

One of the victims is a mother.

"Another vehicle, young lady, had her window down. She actually was hit with debris and the remaining debris flew by her and flew into the child seat. Lucky she didn't have her children with her,” Witman said.

Police don't think those involved expected to get recorded committing the crime on a back country road, but they credit the one driver's dashcam with being a key piece of evidence.

State police also confirmed an incident in Upper Tulpehocken Township on July 8th involving rotten fruit thrown at a vehicle. They don't know if the two are connected.

“It's extremely serious and extremely dangerous. This could injure, or worse, you could cause vehicle crashes by doing this,” Witman said.

If you have any information about the vehicle you are asked to contact police.