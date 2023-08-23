EXETER TWP., Pa. – Classes begin in the Exeter Township School District on Thursday, and police are reminding everyone to be alert for the increase in cars, school buses and pedestrians.
"We're just putting a reminder out to everybody, you know, if you see a bus use extra caution, slow down watch for these kids," said Exeter Township Police Lt. Sean Fullerton.
"So, early in the school year, we'll typically deploy a few extra officers to keep an eye on the school buses, to keep an eye on the crosswalks," Fullerton added.
He said officers will be keeping an eye out around all of the school. They will also be watching some spots that have been troublesome in the past.
"When a pedestrian is at a crosswalk, you know the driver has to yield to that pedestrian, and a lot of times in Pennsylvania, we don't see that, so we're really trying to get that message out there," Fullerton said.
Police are urging parents to keep an extra eye on their children, too, watching the kids as they cross the street, and giving them plenty of time. Fullerton said to watch out for red lights on school buses as well.
"If you pass a school bus with flashing red lights, it's a significant traffic penalty," he said.
While police are reminding people to keep an eye on school buses and crosswalks, they also want people to watch out for any children who may be running out in the middle of the block.