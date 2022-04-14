RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A shocking discovery along a mostly quiet waterway, while watching water fowl.
"Between 14:30 and 15:00 hours, from a USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) agent who was monitoring the goose population, discovered a white male deceased in the waterway here," said Sgt. Nathan Trate, with the Pennsylvania State Police.
Members of the Shoemakersville Fire Department, state police and the coroner's office stood along the creek off Route 662 in Richmond Township near Fleetwood after a man's body was pulled out Thursday afternoon.
"Advanced decomposition," Trate explained. "There are still visible tattoos that hopefully, we can identify who this individual is from those tattoos."
Is this discovery related to any recent missing persons cases in the area?
"No, we are not sure," Trate said. "We know that there's no obvious signs of foul play with this individual. Again, we are going to be checking the other missing persons, people in the area."
According to state police, the temperature and recent rains may have contributed to the man's body becoming more exposed, leading to the discovery."
"Last week, we had a considerable amount of rain. We just had a lot of rain within the last couple of days," Trate said. "We think because of the ebbs and flows of the waterway here, we probably think that he got dislodged and floated down."
State police say it's happened before that those who work in wildlife at the federal or state level, or hunters or hikers, have stumbled upon a body or evidence.
"You know, we have it sometimes where you have an individual who may have walked off, and then we ultimately find him in the wooded area months later or weeks later or something like that," Trate said. "But yes, it's happened a couple of times."
State police say this is an active investigation, and it could take some time to identify the body.