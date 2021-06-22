READING, Pa. | Authorities in Reading are reminding people that any fireworks that leave the ground are illegal.
"It's so fast," says Lt. John Naylor with the Reading Fire Marshal's Office. "You light it, it goes off and then everybody scatters, so unless you catch them actively lighting it, it's tough to catch them."
That was exactly the case over the weekend when people who had been lighting fireworks in a parking lot had one go rogue and start a fire on the roof of a building on Windsor Street.
"These were commercial grade fireworks that they were shooting and there's just no control over it," says Lt. Naylor.
Aerial fireworks are banned in Reading and people caught setting them off could face a $500 fine, but Lt. John Naylor says it continues to be a problem each year, especially in June and July.
"Fourth of July, I know from years past, we could go out on the parking deck over on Franklin Street and you have a show going on until 3 am."
Naylor says things got worse a few years ago when the state made it easier for people to have access to commercial grade fireworks; he says most people don't have the training that goes with it.
"The safety that's involved with that is way more than what the average person at home is going to go through," says Naylor, "it doesn't take long to have things go wrong."