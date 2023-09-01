READING, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are seeking a "well dressed" man who they say committed credit card frauds totaling more than $10,000 at Berks County home improvement stores.

Police said the man was involved in the thefts at separate Lowe's and Home Depot stores between July 20 and 27. He was driving a black Lincoln MKS, according to police.

The suspect is a Black man between the ages of 30 and 40, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Luckenbill of PSP-Reading Barracks, or submit a tip to Crime Alert Berks County.